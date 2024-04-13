EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

