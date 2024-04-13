EOS Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $997.38 million and approximately $330.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,882,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,890,076 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

