ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.17% of ePlus worth $47,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ePlus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ePlus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,112. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.18. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

