Ergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $346,532.98 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.32 million and $346,532.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.46 or 0.00752038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00123797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00182537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00110372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,617,905 coins and its circulating supply is 74,617,770 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.