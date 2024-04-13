Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $234,997,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after buying an additional 2,507,239 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth $10,194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

ERO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.