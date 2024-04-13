Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
ERO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
