Essex LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

