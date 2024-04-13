Essex LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.