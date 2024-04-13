Essex LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.