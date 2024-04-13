Essex LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

