Essex LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR opened at $112.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

