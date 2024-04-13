Essex LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

