Essex LLC Has $669,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

