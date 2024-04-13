Essex LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYF opened at $90.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

