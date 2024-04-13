Essex LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.