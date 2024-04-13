Essex LLC Sells 204 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

NYSE LLY opened at $751.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $714.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $367.35 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

