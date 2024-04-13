Ethereum Trading Down 2.2% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,257.96 or 0.04827792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $391.18 billion and approximately $24.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

