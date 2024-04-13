Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

