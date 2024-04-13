Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.44.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $243,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

