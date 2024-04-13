Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,331.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

