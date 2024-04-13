Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $195,459,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

