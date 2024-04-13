Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Quarry LP grew its position in Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

