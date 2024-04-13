Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Reaches $484.74 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $484.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00019287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,936,777 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

