Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the March 15th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 227.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
