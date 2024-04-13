Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the March 15th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 227.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.