Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $9,338,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

