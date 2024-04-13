Filecoin Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00009017 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $649.92 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Filecoin Profile
Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,598,024 coins and its circulating supply is 538,288,877 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
