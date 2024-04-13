Financial Analysis: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -77.75% -46.59% -30.63% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 18.97 -$105.90 million ($2.24) -22.64 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeaStar Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.35%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

