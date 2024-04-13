Financial Architects LLC Invests $3.93 Million in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 212,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned 0.95% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 892,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,335,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,024,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.15.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

