Financial Architects LLC Makes New $12.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 9.5% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.