Financial Comparison: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) vs. Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncology Institute and Auna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Auna.

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.29 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.39 Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Auna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14% Auna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Auna on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Auna

Auna S.A. is a healthcare company with operations principally in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG.

