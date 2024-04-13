Financial Contrast: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -1,153.75% -238.36% -105.66% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ATIF has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATIF and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million 4.09 -$2.88 million ($0.47) -2.21 Capgemini $24.37 billion 1.55 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Summary

Capgemini beats ATIF on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

