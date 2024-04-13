First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

