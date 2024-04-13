First Personal Financial Services Has $329,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

