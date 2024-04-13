First Personal Financial Services Has $76,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.