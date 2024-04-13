First Personal Financial Services Sells 12,556 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.9 %

Unilever stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

