First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,738 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

