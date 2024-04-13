First Personal Financial Services Sells 461 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.