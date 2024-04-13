First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,124,000 after buying an additional 121,014 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.