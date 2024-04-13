First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 1,815,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,815. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

