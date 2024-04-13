First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.74. 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.