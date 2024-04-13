First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.74. 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

