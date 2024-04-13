First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 11,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,562,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,619,000.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

