First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 44,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.