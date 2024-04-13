First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 44,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

