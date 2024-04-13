First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 463,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

