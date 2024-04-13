First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RDVY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 463,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.