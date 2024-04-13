First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 72,772 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
