First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 72,772 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

