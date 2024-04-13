FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.53. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 0 shares.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

