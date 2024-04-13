Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
