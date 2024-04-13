Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

