Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.57. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,925,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,818 shares of company stock valued at $143,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

