Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global
Forge Global Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,925,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,818 shares of company stock valued at $143,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.