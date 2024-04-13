Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

About Fortis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

