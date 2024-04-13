Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

