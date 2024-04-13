Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 19,983,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,682,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.