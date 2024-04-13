Friedenthal Financial Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
